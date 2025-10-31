Cavs C Jarrett Allen diagnosed with fractured finger

CLEVELAND — Injury seems to be plaguing the Cleveland Cavaliers, and after seeing Sam Merrill sidelined with an injury sustained on Monday, the team is now preparing for the potential loss of one of its bigs due to an injury that occurred on Wednesday.

Cavs center Jarrett Allen injured his left ring finger against the Boston Celtics.

The team evaluated Allen after the game, and the center underwent an X-ray, which determined he had sustained a non-displaced fracture of the finger.

Allen has been given a treatment plan and will continue to be evaluated, with the team listing him as questionable for the upcoming game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Allen joins a list of players who are dealing with or recently returned from injury. Merrill sustained a hip contusion against the Detroit Pistons that has left him day-to-day, sidelined for the game against the Celtics as he works through what Kenny Atkinson described as a "hip pointer."

Cavs' swingman De'Andre Hunter has returned from the knee injury that saw him miss the first two games of the season.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are missing Darius Garland and Max Strus as they rehab through injuries of their own. Garland is working his way back from the surgery he had this offseason to repair turf toe, while Strus is working through a foot fracture he sustained in offseason workouts.

The Cavs and Raptors tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Rocket Arena.