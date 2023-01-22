Cavs center Evan Mobley drops 38 points in win over Milwaukee Bucks

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers had little time to recover from Friday's game loss versus the Golden State Warriors because they had to host the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

Again, the Cavs were going to be without Donovan Mitchell due to a strain in his groin.

Star forward for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was also ruled out because of a knee injury.

Playing back-to-back games can be tough on any team, especially if they already lost one.

The Cavs were looking for redemption and one player in particular definitely wanted the win—Evan Mobley.

Mobley with the help of some strategic assists made by Darius Garland, shined throughout the night.

At the beginning of the first quarter, Garland made his first pass to Mobley for a hook shot–this would be Garland’s first out of seven assists he would make to Mobley in the night.

Around the seven-minute mark in the second quarter, Mobley made two dunks and a jump shot, all within seconds of each other. Then at the four-minute mark, he put two jumpers up back-to-back, firing up the crowd.

Mobley was on a roll, and it didn’t seem to stop after halftime was over.

For the second half both Garland and Mobley were going at it with layups and jumpers, they dominated very well in the paint and didn’t risk too many attempts for threes.

Down to the last 11 minutes of game time, Mobley put on a show. From the ten-minute mark on all you heard in the arena was “Mobley for two, Mobley with the fadeaway, Mobley dunk”. He had found his rhythm and confidence.

“He’s got that gene when winning matters the most to rise to another level”, said Cavaliers Head Coach J.B Bickerstaff.

“I just let him go to work tonight," said Garland.

The Cavs won 114-102 over the Bucks.

Mobley ended his night with a new career-high score of 38 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Mobley shot 70% from the field.

Garland went double-double with 21 points, ten assists, and three rebounds.

The Cavaliers next game will be on Jan. 24 against the New York Knicks.

