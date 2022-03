CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley suffered a left ankle sprain during Monday night's game against the Orlando Magic.

He will not be returning to the game.

Mobley had six points before the injury.

He was drafted third overall this season by the Cavs and has arguably been one of the best rookies in the league.

Through 66 games, he's averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.