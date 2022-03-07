Cavs center Jarrett Allen leaves game against Raptors with leg injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen left Sunday night's game against the Toronto Raptors with a leg injury and just before the half was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

In the first half, Allen limped to the tunnel and into the locker room, where he underwent further evaluation.

After the evaluation, Allen was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a left quad contusion.

Before leaving the game, Allen notched six points and two rebounds in his 10 minutes on the court.

The Cavs will hope the injury is not severe as they deal with the absence of other players out with injury, including Caris LeVert who is rehabbing a foot sprain, Rajon Rondo who is rehabbing a toe sprain, and Collin Sexton who is out for the season with a knee injury.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.