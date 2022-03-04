Cavs coach Bickerstaff fined $20,000 by NBA after ejection during game against Charlotte

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fined $20,000 on Friday for directing inappropriate language toward game officials while being ejected from the game on Wednesday and failing to leave the court in a timely manner, the NBA announced.

Bickerstaff received two technical fouls and was ejected by referee Natalie Sago.

He was ejected with 8:36 remaining in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 119-98 loss against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.