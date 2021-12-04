Cavs complete huge road sweep with win over Wizards

WASHINGTON — The Cleveland Cavaliers are the real deal, in case you haven't heard. On Friday, they continued proving that point and embracing their season motto of "Let 'Em Know" with a 116-101 win over the Washington Wizards.

Leading the Cavs in scoring was Darius Garland, who put up 32 points in addition to his 10 assists and eight rebounds—nearly notching a triple-double. Jarrett Allen put up 28 points of his own with 13 rebounds and two assists while Kevin Love had 13 points and nine rebounds coming off the bench.

Rookie Evan Mobley had a quieter scoring night, only putting up six points—but his impact was still felt in the game with seven rebounds and three blocks. The Cavs are now 12-6 when Mobley is on the court.

The Cavs outplayed the Wizards—out-rebounding them 54 to 33, out-assisting them 30 to 21 and dominating them with their size, getting 18 second chance points to the Wizards' four.

Friday's win was bigger than just a single victory, it marked a bigger accomplishment—one that the team hasn't been able to pull off in 46 years.

With their 111-85 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday and their 114-96 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, the Cavs completed a sweep of their stretch of road games. The Heat, Mavericks and Wizards all have winning records.

"We came in here and it was really all blowouts. It's a testament to how hard we work,"Allen said.

The last time the Cavs notched a road sweep over all .500+ teams was in 1975.

Now boasting a four game winning streak, the Cavs are 13-10 on the season with their next matchup at home inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday against the Utah Jazz.

"The most enjoyable part of what we do is when you see 15 individuals who are working for something that's greater than themselves," head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "That's special and that's unique and that's the most enjoyable part of all of this."

