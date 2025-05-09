Cavs' Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter will all play in Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers, down 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Indiana Pacers, will attempt to get their first win now on the road. They'll do that with their star players back in the mix.

Entering Friday night's Game 3, the Cavs had listed guard Darius Garland, forward Evan Mobley and swingman De'Andre Hunter as questionable with injuries, but all three will take the court tonight.

Garland had been out since injuring his toe in the Game 2 matchup in the first-round series against the Miami Heat. Garland had been progressing, but has been unable to play.

Mobley tweaked his left ankle with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Pacers. Mobley was going up for a hookshot and, as he landed, stepped on Pacers forward Myles Turner's foot. Mobley was able to continue playing through the rest of the game but was visibly limping for the remainder. He was ruled out for Game 2.

Meanwhile, Hunter went up for a layup in the fourth quarter of Game 1 when Bennedict Mathurin went for the block. Mathurin made clear contact with Hunter's chest while he went up, leading to the injury. Hunter dislocated his thumb on his shooting hand in the play. He was also ruled out for Game 2.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Thursday before the team departed for Indiana that he was hopeful that the three could return for Game 3.

3 Cavs players dealing with injuries remain questionable for Game 3 against Pacers

"They all touched the ball, they all got some reps up, but we didn't do anything live, so they kind of participated in the walk-through and and hoping for the best," Atkinson said.

After pregame warmups, the Cavs decided that the trio could play in Game 3.

The Cavs and Pacers tip off inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m.