Cavs' Dylan Windler out indefinitely after knee surgery

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Wednesday that guard/forward Dylan Windler underwent successful left knee surgery Tuesday and will be out indefinitely recovering.

Windler has been dealing with ongoing patella tendinopathy concerns, also known as jumper's knee.

After recent imaging at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and ongoing evaluation by the Cavs medical staff, surgery was deemed the best course of action.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Brian Cole at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago in consultation with Cavaliers team physician Dr. James Rosneck.

Windler last played on March 26. This season, Windler played in 31 games for the Cavs, averaging 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.5 minutes.

Windler's return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate, the team said.

