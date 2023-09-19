Cavs executive Koby Altman pleads not guilty to OVI

Koby Altman, the president of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges related to his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence last Friday.

Altman was not present in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday morning, but his attorney pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or combination of them and driving in marked lanes on his behalf.

Altman’s virtual criminal pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a white 2022 Lexus driven by Altman on Friday at around 8:53 p.m. on State Route 2 near East 55th Street for a traffic violation.

After performing several roadside sobriety tests and refusing a pre-arrest breath test, Altman was arrested by the trooper. OSHP provided dash camera and body camera video of the traffic stop on Monday.

Watch our report on the video below:

Troopers release body-cam video of Cavaliers executive Koby Altman's OVI arrest

During the stop, troopers said Altman was "respectful and cooperative."

The Cavaliers issued the following statement regarding the situation:

We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.