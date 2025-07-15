Cavs extend contracts for Koby Altman, front office executives

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Monday that it has extended contracts for its president of basketball operations, Koby Altman, and the executive front office.

The multi-year contract extension will run through 2030, the team said.

“Koby Altman has demonstrated that he is the right person to lead this franchise. He is not only an outstanding team-builder, but he has also created an exceptional culture that transcends the basketball side of our business and serves as a positive foundation and philosophy for the entire franchise,” Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert said.

Altman started his role in 2018 and has helped execute 28 total trades and 15 in-season trades, including this year, by adding De’Andre Hunter at the trade deadline and guard Lonzo Ball in a deal with the Chicago Bulls, the team said.

RELATED: Report: Cavs trading Isaac Okoro, acquiring Lonzo Ball in deal with Chicago Bulls

Additionally, he has backed several transactions over the years that have helped shape the Cavs, such as acquiring Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and the first-round draft selections of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

“Koby not only has a great nose for basketball talent, but he has recruited and developed extraordinary front office talent as well. This unique combination has positioned our franchise to compete for championships for years to come. The decision to extend Koby and his team is not solely based on recent success, but rather the entire body of work since he took over the role in 2018,” Gilbert said.