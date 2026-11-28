CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mario Hezonja isn't just passionate about basketball. In fact, in addition to being a hooper, he's an animal lover. So as he settles into his new home in Cleveland, Hezonja has made it his mission to give back to the area, and on Friday, he did that in a way that resonated deeply with him.

"First thing that I wanted to do immediately upon signing is to find a way to help the community, and this is my personal touch," Hezonja said. "We have a mini zoo at my home. We have a farm. We have a lot of things back home, so I think this is the best way for me to start giving back to the community with the animals that I love so much."

On Friday, Hezonja spent the afternoon at the Cleveland City Kennel, touring the shelter, spending time with the dogs looking for homes and, most importantly, launching an initiative with the adoption group at the shelter, City Dogs Cleveland.

Hezonja paid for nearly three dozen adoptions at the shelter, covering the cost for 33 families to adopt dogs at the shelter—an ode to his jersey number and a cause that holds deep meaning to him.

"We hope it's going to be all of them. I was touring the facility. I see how hard they work. I see how hard they care. I also saw a lot of videos about it. I was very familiar because I adopted a lot of stray animals in my life, and most of them live with me still, so it's super important for me," he said.

Hezonja was joined by his teammate Jarrett Allen to help at the kennel. Allen was more than happy to join in on the playtime in the outside pen, chasing the pups around and feeding them plenty of treats while giving them plenty of pets.

Having two Cavs players on site brought out fans of the team, who were looking to both meet Hezonja and add a new furry friend to their families.

We're here excited for the Cavs players that are here, so my boys are super excited to meet Mario and Jarett Allen. We're also here to look to see if there's a dog that we could adopt," said Gary Seto, who brought his 11- and 9-year-old sons Henry and Evan to the shelter Friday afternoon.

The Seto family began exploring options as they consider adopting a dog, and they weren't alone in their interest. Just seconds after the initiative launched at noon, City Dogs Cleveland and Hezonja got their first adoption—and she was one of the longest residents on site.

"Tilly, and she's one of our longest residents. We've been rooting for her for a while," said City Dogs Cleveland adoption and volunteer coordinator Izzy Esler. "We've got a little sign in there to track the adoptions. There's no timeline, so until all the dogs are adopted—up to 33—it might be this weekend, maybe into next week; they're still sponsored."

The adoption initiative will continue on funded by Hezonja, until the goal of 33 adoptions is reached, and in the meantime, the gratitude for his efforts continues as well,

"We really appreciate them coming here to get the message out that we have all these great dogs that need homes, and I think sometimes they get overlooked," Esler said.

"They're sweet souls, regardless of their breed, and they want to be loved just like us. They want to spend some time with their loved ones just like us," Hezonja said.

To learn more about City Dogs Cleveland and adopting from the shelter, click here.