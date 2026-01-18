Cavs G Darius Garland diagnosed with toe sprain, out around 7-10 days

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers returned from a two-game stand in Philadelphia, coming home with back-to-back wins over the 76ers, but also with some injury updates to work through. For guard Darius Garland, that update will keep him off the court for at least a few games.

Garland sustained a toe injury on the opposite foot from the one he had surgery on at the end of last season, experiencing soreness in his right great toe. Head coach Kenny Atkinson said on Sunday afternoon after practice that they'd have an update on Garland's status after he was sidelined for the session.

"We're going to have an update on DG this afternoon, so I'll let that one ride," Atkinson said.

The update was an announced diagnosis of the toe soreness. Garland has been diagnosed with a "Grade 1 right great toe sprain, which he will continue treatment and rehabilitation on over the coming days. The Cavs expect to reevaluate Garland in seven to 10 days.

Meanwhile, guard Sam Merrill has also been sidelined with multiple injuries—a hand injury and an ankle injury. Atkinson, asked about Merrill's status after he missed Sunday's practice, had a more positive update to provide.

"I talked to Sam. He did not practice today. We'll see. I don't think it's long-term. I don't think it's a long-term thing because he's recovering right now. He didn't practice today just to rest," Atkinson said.

In other positive injury news for the Cavs, Dean Wade was able to participate in practice Sunday as he works through a knee injury. Atkinson said he's considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As for Max Strus, who has been sidelined all season as he rehabs from having surgery on a fracture in his foot this offseason, the swingman was on the court doing some work at practice, ramping up his activity as he looks to make his season debut sooner rather than later.