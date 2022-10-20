Cavs G Darius Garland to be evaluated over 'next couple of days' after eye injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers may be without one of their star guards for the next few days as they monitor an eye injury Darius Garland sustained Wednesday night in the season opener against the Toronto Raptors.

Garland was poked in the eye by Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. as he reached in on a pass in the second quarter. Garland left the court and did not return to the game.

After the game, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Garland had sustained a laceration on the inside of his eyelid and when he left the court it was bleeding and very painful.

On Thursday afternoon, Bickerstaff said the cut was in Garland's inner eye.

"The eye's swollen. Bloodshot on the eyeball. So just hope he gets better," Bickerstaff said.

A few hours later, the Cavs issued an injury update, which came after an examination at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute.

The exam revealed no structural damage and surgery was not required, the team confirmed.

Now that they've determined the initial severity of the injury, Garland will be re-evaluated "over the next couple of days" and the Cavs will update his status "as appropriate."

The Cavs are set to play the Chicago Bulls Saturday at 8 p.m.

