Cavs G Donovan Mitchell's love for Cleveland takes him from NBA arenas into high school gyms across NEO

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — From the day he arrived in Cleveland, Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell has made this place feel home. It's taken many shapes over the last three years, but one of the ways he's shown love for Northeast has been something he set out to do from his first month in wine and gold. It takes him from NBA arenas and into high school gyms.

When Mitchell first arrived in Cleveland, he was determined to dive right into the community. Back on Oct. 7, 2022, in one of his first press conferences after being acquired by the Cavs in a trade with the Utah Jazz, I asked Mitchell if there was something about Cleveland that had already stuck out to him just one month in. He mentioned the closeness of the team and how they were already bonding, having gone to a Cleveland Browns game with teammates like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley—but then shared plans for his future in the city.

"Once the season probably starts and basketball season starts, I probably—I know I will be at a bunch of local games, whether it's high school, college, and whatnot, just kind of watching basketball around because that's what I enjoy doing, just being able to get around town and see all those things. I haven't done that quite yet. I did a commercial shoot, actually, at St. Edwards High School, and that was great. The kids were all there outside watching, and it was cool. It's just one of those things to be able to be in the community, that's something I really enjoy doing, and like I said, once basketball season starts and whatnot, I'll be up and around and watching," Mitchell responded.

In the three years that have followed, Mitchell stayed true to his word.

From attending a game at Garfield Heights High School that year with teammates like Garland and former Cavalier Isaac Okoro, to a more recent solo appearance at Warrensville Heights to watch their game last season, Mitchell has popped around Northeast Ohio, taking in some high school hoops.

This love for supporting the game he plays at the youth level began before his time in Cleveland, though.

"Started at Louisville, and for me, I was in high school, and I was like, 'Man, it'd be dope if such and such came to our game or if this star person came to our game," he said. "At Louisville, we had a mini platform. We were the biggest thing in Louisville, so people loved watching us come to games. Being able to give that time—I tell people all the time, you can give money, you can give all these different kinds of donations, but the biggest thing you can give somebody is your time."

In college, Mitchell was going to local high school games, watching them play, and spending his free time with the young hoopers. Then, after being drafted and acquired by the Jazz, he continued that, this time as a professional athlete. It became a pastime for Mitchell, which quickly continued here in Cleveland upon his arrival.

"I've been to St. Eds, I've been to Warrensville, I've been to Garfield Heights, I've been to a bunch of games, I've got to go see more," Mitchell said.

While he prepares for a busy NBA schedule with lots of travel, in addition to balancing a personal life that now includes his engagement to Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and actress Coco Jones, he's more than happy to share some of the fleeting free time he has in high schools across the area.

It means a lot to him because it can mean a lot to the kids.

"You never know what those moments do for children ... A kid may be having a rough week, having a rough time at the house, whatever it may be, or just needed to see me to get that extra boost of confidence and motivation. That to me is really what this platform is used for and that's what it's all about," Mitchell said.

If you ask around, you'll know that the kids certainly do get a boost from Mitchell's presence at a game. Demetrius Johnson, head basketball coach at Warrensville Heights High School, witnessed it firsthand.

"We had Donovan Mitchell show up to our game. It was a blessing to have him there; it was huge for our community. A lot of times, the kids don't get to see the superstars or the local celebrities at a game, so to have him come in person and take pictures with the fans, sign autographs, it was big for our Warrensville high school community," Johnson said.

Mitchell walked into the game a few minutes before tipoff. He had a chance to meet with the team before they played and then took his seat in the bleachers among the students, parents and Warrensville Heights fans. Throughout the game, Mitchell was approached by kids and adults alike. He took time with each person who approached him, snapped selfies, and signed a small youth Cavs jersey—No. 45, of course—of a young boy who came over to say hello.

During the times he wasn't mingling with the crowd, he was locked into the game. Mitchell watched as the boys on the court battled back and forth, playing with passion and undoubtedly hoping to impress the NBA star sitting in the first row.

"When you have a superstar like Donovan Mitchell come in—they're watching him on TV all the time, [wearing] his shoes, jersey—and him as an All-Star, so when you have him come to a game, you want to be at your best and try to impress him," Demetrius Johnson said. "It wasn't just big for our community, but for the other team, they were excited to also play in front of Donovan Mitchell so that's a lifelong memory they'll always have."

Other Cavs players have gone to games, some with Mitchell. A game Mitchell attended with Garland at Garfield Heights saw the kids fired up and ready to put on a show. It was the Cavs' favorite part of the trip.

"I think we like it when we go, and kids start talking trash," Mitchell said, smiling. "We went to a game right up the street at Garfield Heights, and somebody just started talking noise. They started doing that becuase they saw us and tried to put on a show. I grew up playing in New York—Rucker Park, Dyckman—so I'm all for that, DG's all for that, Ev's [Evan Mobley] all for that. We like seeing that type of vibe, as long as it's healthy and in the right way, it's definitely dope."

Sonny Johnson, the head basketball coach at Garfield Heights High School, has seen his kids play harder with Mitchell in the crowd. He said that it doesn't just mean a lot to the players; the coaches are grateful for his time, too.

"[He] and Darius were talking about how people have to be aggressive and this player has to do that, and it's just good sitting next to them and talking to them and really hearing how they're processing the game," Sonny Johnson said.

As Mitchell sits in the crowd, he knows what his presence means. He can feel the excitement and buzz around him every single time. Not just because he's any celebrity, but because he's a Cavalier in a region full of wine and gold faithful.

That has made Mitchell feel even closer to this city—even more at home.

"It's just a sign of how much the city really loves the Cavs. I think you feel that love, you feel that energy, and I'm one that's always wants to be in the city with the fans, so you definitely love that. But then also, like I said, it brings smiles to people's faces. We have this platform so why not use it to inspire, to just have fun, go out there and just create a fun vibe," Mitchell said. "It's like 'Hey, I'm here too.' We're all in this—I hate to sound corny—but we're all in this together," Mitchell said.

Mitchell's dedication to spending time in the community isn't just something he says to be taken at face value. It truly is genuine. He has shown it for three years here in Northeast Ohio. This is who No. 45 on the Cleveland Cavaliers is at his core.

"I'm here. I'm here. I want to be here. I want to be a part of this community and find different ways," Mitchell said. "I definitely want to try getting to football games, some high school football games, I think that'd be dope as well."

With expanding plans and hopes to be even more integrated with Northeast Ohio, Mitchell has fully embraced the community, and the community has embraced him right back.

"One thing with us being Clevelanders, we don't forget those who sacrifice and want to pour into us, who want to stay with us. He'll always be a Clevelander," Sonny Johnson said.

Demetrius Johnson agreed.

"He's a Clevelander. He's doing unbelievable with the Cavs ... It's what he's doing for kids off the court, and he will always be a legend to me for that because, to me, anybody can lace up and play a game of basketball, but when you're pouring into the youth and giving back to the community, that's what it's all about. It's not what you do on the court,is what you do off the court," he said.

And although some may have doubted it before Mitchell inked his three-year contract extension last year, Cleveland is home to Mitchell. It has been from the start and, as he builds this legacy on and off the court, always will be.

"This is home from home for me. Obviously, I was born and raised in New York, but this feels like home. When I land here, it's like a peaceful, I'm at home, I feel at ease, I feel comfortable. I think that's something that was a big part of my re-signing here. Obviously basketball itself, but I tell people all the time, when you re-sign somewhere, you're not just re-signing to hoop. I'm here most of the year, so this is home. And that's what I want people to know is I feel that," Mitchell said. "I genuinely do. I enjoy it here. I love it here, and this is a great place to be."