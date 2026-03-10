Cavs G James Harden hits 29K career points in game against 76ers

CLEVELAND — James Harden hasn't played for the Cavaliers very long, but in his short time in Cleveland, he has already set career milestones, including on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers when he notched his 29,000th career point.

Harden was at the free-throw line to hit the 29,000 career points milestone, putting him among an elite group to have reached that number.

Only eight other players in NBA history have recorded at least 29,000 career points: LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kevin Durant. Now, Harden joins that list.

Harden is also just the second player in NBA history to have at least 29,000 career points and 8,000, James being the only other player to achieve that goal.

Entering Monday's game, Harden had played in 10 games since being traded to Cleveland from the Los Angeles Clippers ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. In that time, Harden has averaged 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game.