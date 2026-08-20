Cavs gain Peyton Watson, say goodbye to Max Strus in trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are saying goodbye to Max Strus following a trade that gained them Peyton Watson on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Charania posted on X that a trade between Cleveland, the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers is bringing Watson to The Land, sending Strus to L.A., and an unprotected 2031 Cavs first-round pick and a 2032 Sacramento Kings second-round pick to the Nuggets.

The #Cavs bring in Peyton Watson and say goodbye to Max Strus. https://t.co/mAGarAIf2O — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

The Cavaliers, as part of the trade deal, are sending Tre Mann, the 2027 second-round pick from the Clippers, and cash to the Washington Wizards for Cam Whitmore, according to ESPN. The Wizards are also sending Julian Reese to the Nuggets, who will waive Reese, ending his two-way contract.

EPSN says Mann will fill a positional need after the Wizards searched for an additional guard in recent weeks — while the Cavaliers will gain a smaller salary in Whitmore, creating flexibility under the first apron.