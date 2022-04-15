Cavs get second shot at playoffs, must slow Hawks' Young

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers are getting a second shot at getting into the playoffs.

So is Trae Young.

Atlanta’s high-scoring All-Star guard will be THE defensive focal point for Cleveland on Friday night as the Cavs host the Hawks in a win-or-start-vacation game.

The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Miami in the Eastern Conference’s first round.

Young averaged 32.5 points in four games against Cleveland during the regular season.

The Cavs know to have any chance to win they have to at least slow him down.

Cleveland could get back All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who has missed the past 19 games with a broken finger.

He's officially listed as questionable.