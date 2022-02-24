Cavs guard Caris LeVert out around 1-2 weeks with right foot sprain

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their newest member as guard Caris LeVert is expected to miss one to two weeks with a foot sprain, while All-Star guard Darius Garland is also expected to miss time with lower back soreness.

LeVert was practicing Tuesday and during live work, LeVert stepped on a teammate's foot, injuring him. On Wednesday, LeVert underwent an MRI at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, which determined he had suffered a right foot sprain.

As he recovers from the injury, LeVert will undergo treatment and rehabilitation before the team determines when exactly he is ready to return to play.

Meanwhile, Garland is still dealing with nagging lower back soreness that has impacted him throughout the first half of the season and will miss Thursday's game as he continues treatment and rehabilitation over the next few days, with his return to basketball activities to be updated as appropriate, the team said.

Garland participated in the NBA All-Star Game, as well as the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, winning both events with his teams, but that did not aggravate this injury.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that the team had a plan before the All-Star break to manage Garland's back soreness and that this rest and rehabilitation is part of said plan.

"Understanding the amount of days around the All-Star break and how we can best manage that as well, and then as we start back playing, so it was part of the plan and we were aware of the steps we wanted to take as we moved into it," Bickerstaff said.

With LeVert out for one to two weeks and Garland out and on a day-to-day plan, veteran guard Rajon Rondo is expected to play "a lot more minutes," according to Bickerstaff.

"Obviously we still have to be mindful in taking care of him and protecting him, but the ball is going to be in his hands and we've got to help him to be the best version of himself and we know what he's capable of," Bickerstaff said. "He and Darius aren't the same player, so we'll do things to help put the ball in his hands and put him in his spots just like we've done for Darius, but we're going to need to him to go get it and be who he is."

The good news to report coming out of All-Star break is that Lauri Markkanen will be returning to play after missing an extended bout of time with a sprained ankle. While he eases into his return, the Cavs will monitor Markkanen's minutes and make sure his health is the top priority.

