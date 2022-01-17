Cavs guard Darius Garland named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland earned some very big honors after his recent road trip performance, being named the NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Jan. 10-16.

During the week, Garland helped lead the Cavs to a 4-0 record with his first career triple-double and three games with double-doubles. Garland averaged 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists and 1.0 steal per game during the week while making all 15 of his free throws.

Among the Eastern Conference leaders of the week, Garland tied for first in double-doubles, triple-doubles and free throw percentage while being ranked second in assists per game.

Garland's first triple-double not only helped the Cavs get the win over the Utah Jazz, it made him the fourth player in franchise history to record the feat before the age of 22, joining LeBron James, Brad Daugherty and Kyrie Irving. His game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, in which he put up a carer-high 18 assists, tied him with Chris Paul for most assists in a game this season.

This season, Garland is averaging 19.7 points, 3.3. rebounds and 7.8 assists—and is one of just two players in the NBA averaging at least 19 points on .460 shooting or better and 7 assists, joining Nikola Jokić.

Garland shared the Player of the Week honor with Suns guard Devin Booker, who won the award in the Western Conference.

