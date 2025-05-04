Cavs guard Darius Garland ruled out of Game 1 against Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has been ruled out with a toe injury ahead of Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers Sunday evening.

Garland sustained the big toe injury in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against Miami and has been sidelined since. He's been rehabbing and working to return to the court and has made progress.

Prior to Sunday's game, Garland was listed as questionable, with him participating in non-contact practice on Thursday and being able to participate in a full-contact practice on Friday.

Cavs G Darius Garland in question for Game 1 against Pacers amid toe injury recovery

Cleveland waited until shortly before tipoff to make a decision about the All-Star guard's status.

The Cavs and the Pacers will tip off at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Rocket Arena.