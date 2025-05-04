Watch Now
Cavs guard Darius Garland ruled out of Game 1 against Pacers

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the second half in Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has been ruled out with a toe injury ahead of Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers Sunday evening.

Garland sustained the big toe injury in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against Miami and has been sidelined since. He's been rehabbing and working to return to the court and has made progress.

Prior to Sunday's game, Garland was listed as questionable, with him participating in non-contact practice on Thursday and being able to participate in a full-contact practice on Friday.

Cleveland waited until shortly before tipoff to make a decision about the All-Star guard's status.

The Cavs and the Pacers will tip off at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Rocket Arena.

