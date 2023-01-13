Cavs guard Ricky Rubio returns to court after missing year with knee injury

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been over a year since Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has played a game but that changes Thursday as he makes his return from a torn ACL.

Rubio suffered the injury last season during the Dec. 28, 2021 game against the Pelicans, tearing his ACL which required surgery to repair, taking him out for the season.

Since then, Rubio has been rehabbing and slowly inching towards a return to game action. For the past few months, he has been ramping up his basketball activity during shootarounds and practices, recently getting back to full work and team participation.

The Cavs had listed Rubio as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with the anticipation that he would make his return if all went well, and a short time before tipoff he was cleared to officially play in the game.

Rubio's return has been highly anticipated with the way he produced last season, averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 assists in the 34 games he played before the injury. His spark off the bench and ability to lead the young Cavs roster has been a major key in the development of this Cavs roster.

Cavs tip things off against the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m.

