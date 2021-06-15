Cavs holding auditions for dance and entertainment teams ahead of 2021-22 season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for new talent to join the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team, Scream Team, Dancing Dads, Wine & Goldies and 216Stix for the 2021-22 season.

Anyone who has what it takes to perform in front of fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is invited to try out at the first round of auditions beginning at the end of July.

Candidates must be 18 years of age.

PowerHouse Dance Team

Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m.

12665 Corporate Drive in Parma

The Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team is a precision dance troupe open to both men and women performers. This is a competitive level team featuring tricks, tumbling and extremely dynamic choreography. Candidates will be asked to demonstrate dance, performance and speaking skills.

Those who want to brush up on their skills can attend a free audition workshop hosted by PowerHouse coach Kelsey Williams. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs entrance).

More info can be found here.

Scream Team

Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.

12665 Corporate Drive in Parma

The fan-favorite Scream Team is a co-ed group of animated, street-style hip-hop dancers known for their gravity-defying break-dance stunts, head spins and impressive moves. They’re energetic and exciting dancers with the unbelievable ability to wow fans, on-and-off the court. Dancers will be evaluated on several criteria including energy, dance technique and professionalism.

More info can be found here.

Dancing Dads

Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

12665 Corporate Drive in Parma

Dancing Dads, a group of fun-loving dads with some extraordinary moves and a passion for dancing! No prior dance experience is needed to join this high-energy troupe.

More info can be found here.

Wine & Goldies

Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

12665 Corporate Drive in Parma

Wine & Goldies is an energetic co-ed dance crew comprised of local seniors who still have the moves! No previous professional dance skills required, but a fun, outgoing personality and a love for performing is a must.

More info can be found here.

216Stix

Sunday, Aug. 15 at 12:00 p.m.

12665 Corporate Drive in Parma

The 216Stix are a highly talented, rhythm pounding drumline that uses buckets, trash cans and anything that can help make a body-moving beat. Prior drumming experience or experience in live entertainment is recommended but not a requirement. 216Stix auditions will be walk-in only.

More info can be found here.

