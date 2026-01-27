Cavs' Jaylon Tyson named to 2026 Rising Stars Game roster during NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers might not have an All-Star starter in this year's game, but before the final roster announcement for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game later this week, the Cavs did get some other representation in the weekend of All-Star events.

Guard-Forward Jaylon Tyson was named to the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Game in his sophomore season.

Tyson entered Monday's game against the Magic, averaging 13.7 points per game, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 46.2% from three.

The Cavs' 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Tyson's trajectory this season has been more than impressive. He's taken on a prominent role, thrust into a starting role amid a number of injuries to the Cavs roster and has thrived in it.

"He's really a rookie, right? Because he didn't really play last year. I said this is really first-year reps. So yeah, that's how much the vets trust this guy, and he's earned it. Heck, we ran the first play tonight for him, which I rarely do for a rookie. He's building credibility day by day, and you want that guy to be a guy that helps you win a playoff series. That's where he is headed. He's got no fear, obviously the shooting piece now, if he can play out of that half role, really good news for us," said head coach Kenny Atkinson earlier this week.

The Rising Stars Game features the top rookies and second-year standouts in the league, with G League players on the roster as well.

Here are the 2026 rosters:

Rookies



Cedric Coward (Memphis Grizzlies)

(Memphis Grizzlies) Egor Dёmin (Brooklyn Nets)

(Brooklyn Nets) VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers)

(Philadelphia 76ers) Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans Pelicans)

(New Orleans Pelicans) Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks)

(Dallas Mavericks) Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs)

(San Antonio Spurs) Tre Johnson (Washington Wizards)

(Washington Wizards) Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets)

(Charlotte Hornets) Collin Murray-Boyles (Toronto Raptors)

(Toronto Raptors) Derik Queen (New Orleans Pelicans)

Sophomores



Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls)

(Chicago Bulls) Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

(San Antonio Spurs) Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)

(Portland Trail Blazers) Kyshawn George (Washington Wizards)

(Washington Wizards) Ajay Mitchell (Oklahoma City Thunder)

(Oklahoma City Thunder) Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)

(Washington Wizards) Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)

(Houston Rockets) Cam Spencer (Memphis Grizzlies)

(Memphis Grizzlies) Jaylon Tyson (Cleveland Cavaliers)

(Cleveland Cavaliers) Kel’el Ware (Miami Heat)

(Miami Heat) Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)

NBA G League Players



Sean East II (Salt Lake City Stars)

(Salt Lake City Stars) Ron Harper Jr. (Maine Celtics)

(Maine Celtics) David Jones Garcia (Austin Spurs)

(Austin Spurs) Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (San Diego Clippers)

(San Diego Clippers) Alijah Martin (Raptors 905)

(Raptors 905) Tristen Newton (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)

(Rio Grande Valley Vipers) Yang Hansen (Rip City Remix)

The Rising Stars Game, which is a mini-tournament involving four teams and three games, will be played Friday, Feb. 13, at the LA Clippers’ Intuit Dome at 9 p.m. ET.