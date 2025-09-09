Cavs Larry Nance Jr. partnering with Swensons Drive-In for a very Akron charity event

AKRON, Ohio — Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. loves being home in Northeast Ohio, and he loves Swensons Drive-In. In fact, it's the first stop he makes when he's in town. Now that he's back playing for the Cavs, he's not just making a quick stop for a cheesburg, tots and a Florida to drink—he's putting on the uniform and spending a day as a Curb Server all for a good cause.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nance will leave the Cavs jersey on the hanger and throw on his newly acquired Swensons uniform, serving up orders at the Swensons' West Akron location.

It's set to be a fun day for Nance as he gets to spend the day at his favorite local food spot—but also a day full of giving back as Swensons donates 20% of all its sales during Nance's shift to Akron Public Schools.

The donations aim to help fulfill classroom wish lists while providing school supplies and essentials for students and teachers within the school system.

“We’ve been a proud part of the Akron community for over 60 years and this partnership with Larry is a powerful way to continue giving back to the students and families who inspire us every day,” Dan Mesches, CEO of Swensons Drive-Ins, said in a press release about the upcoming event. “We’re thrilled to join forces to support Akron Public Schools in a fun, memorable and impactful way.”

Nance, who was born in Akron and grew up in Richfield, rejoined the Cavs in June. Nance was a member of the 2018 Finals team and was with the team until 2021. After four years apart, Nance is happy to be back in wine and gold and is also excited to be able to give back to his hometown in a fun way.

“Akron shaped who I am, and I can’t wait to team up with Swensons – a brand every Akronite knows and loves – to support our students. I’ll be serving up burgs and making sure our schools get the boost they deserve," Nance said in the press release.

#Cavs Larry Nance Jr. said the first place he stops when he's home: Swensons.



The order? A double cheeseburg, tots and a Florida to drink.



I pitched throwing the olive in the trash (where it belongs, sorry) and giving the Galley Boy another go—it's just too good not to order. pic.twitter.com/7yH2QK9FO1 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 8, 2025

Nance won't just be serving up Galley Boys and shakes; he's also personally matching every dollar raised for Akron Public Schools to double the funding raised during the event.

Guests looking to pull up to the drive-in and have Nance race to their car (after turning their headlights on for service, of course) are also encouraged to bring school supplies to contribute to the fundraiser directly, with physical supplies to be donated to Akron schools.

The West Akron Swensons Drive-In is located at 40 S Hawkins Ave. in Akron.