Watch
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Cavs' Mobley out next game, maybe more, with ankle sprain

Evan Mobley, Wenyen Gabriel
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) plays against Los Angeles Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Evan Mobley, Wenyen Gabriel
Posted at 10:04 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 22:04:36-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night’s game against Dallas with a sprained right ankle.

It's not clear when Mobley will be back.

The Cavs are seventh in the Eastern Conference with seven games left.

The top six teams go directly to the playoffs while teams 7-10 compete in a play-in tournament.

Mobley got hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando.

The 7-footer went up to contest a shot and then came down on Magic forward Franz Wagner’s foot, rolling his ankle.

Mobley limped to the locker room and didn’t return.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?