Cavs partner with Caesars Sportsbook as team prepares for sports betting launch in Ohio

CLEVELAND — As sports betting in Ohio draws nearer, the Cleveland Cavaliers have begun making preparations for the official launch in the state, partnering with Caesars Sportsbook that will soon see a retail sportsbook built inside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Caesars Sportsbook has been named the "Official Sports Betting Partner" of the Cavs, while Caesars Entertainment has been named the"Official Casino Partner" of the team.

The partnership is a multi-year deal that will allow fans to access betting windows for cash wagering at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse while accessing points and experiences for Caesars Rewards members.

Construction on the 10,355-square-foot venue will begin soon, the team said.

While renderings of the design are not yet available, the plans for the venue include a full-service bar and VIP lounge, a wide-ranging food menu, and wall-to-wall TVs for viewing games while placing wagers.

Costs of the project will be footed entirely by Caesars Entertainment and the Cavs.

Caesars Sportsbook, once completed, will be located inside Rocket Morgage FieldHouse on the street level in the northwest atrium, near the Huron Road and Ontario Street intersection. It will be open year-round on both event days and non-event days. Fans will not need tickets to an event to place wagers at Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The new betting site is expected to be open by the end of the year but will be subject to regulatory and other approvals.

Additionally, when mobile sports betting is launched in Ohio, fans will be able to download the Caesars Sportsbook app and will then be able to make a bet through their platform from anywhere in the state.

Legal sports betting will be launched across the state after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sports betting bill into law in December of 2021. Legalized betting is expected to begin by Jan. 1, 2023, with hopes it will begin even sooner than that deadline.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.