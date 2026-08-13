Cavs release full 2026-2027 season schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their upcoming season schedule, with presale tickets going on sale next week.

The Cavs will have two preseason games in Cleveland, facing off against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 8 and the Orlando Magic on Oct. 11.

The Cavs' home opener is against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular-season home games will go on sale on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for Cavs United members. Cavs Rewards account holders can purchase tickets on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. General admission tickets will go on sale on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.

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