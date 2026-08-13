Cavs release full 2026-2027 season schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their upcoming season schedule, with presale tickets going on sale next week.
#Cavs full 2026-27 regular season schedule: pic.twitter.com/hzHdTjMI1Y
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 13, 2026
The Cavs will have two preseason games in Cleveland, facing off against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 8 and the Orlando Magic on Oct. 11.
The Cavs' home opener is against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular-season home games will go on sale on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for Cavs United members. Cavs Rewards account holders can purchase tickets on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. General admission tickets will go on sale on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
CLICK HERE for more information.
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