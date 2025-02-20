Cavs reportedly signing Javonte Green once Pelicans' forward clears waivers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be adding even more depth to the wing, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, who reported that Cleveland intends to sign Pelicans forward Javonte Green.

According to the report, Green agreed to a contract buyout with New Orleans on Wednesday. Once he clears waivers he plans to sign with the Cavs, Charania reported.

Green, the 6-foot-five, 205-pound forward, is averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 21.8 minutes a game this season. He's shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.2% from three.

Before signing with the Pelicans at the start of this season, Green had two stints with the Chicago Bulls, getting his NBA career started with the Boston Celtics in 2019 after playing several seasons on international teams.

The move to sign Green would create even more depth at the wing after the Cavs traded for De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline.

The Cavs play their first game post-All-Star on Thursday, as they take on the Brooklyn Nets on the road.