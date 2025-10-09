Cavs rookie G Tyrese Proctor shines in preseason game debut

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers rookie guard Tyrese Proctor is giving Cleveland’s front office something to think about.

The 49th-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft dazzled in his preseason debut Tuesday at Rocket Arena, showcasing the shooting skills that initially had the Cavs intrigued, and now impressed.

“For a guy picked late in the second round, he feels like he belongs,” head coach Kenny Atkison said. “He’s got moxie, right? Like he’s got a little stuff to him.”

Proctor scored 14 points in just 12 minutes off the bench. The Duke product missed just one of his six shot attempts, connecting on three of four from behind the arc.

“Just playing my game, not really thinking about anything, and I’m just being present.” Proctor said. “When I’m in that state—just open mind, free mind—I’m just playing basketball.”

Initially considered a likely two-way candidate, Proctor is giving Cleveland’s staff plenty to ponder.

“Excited about him. (I) wasn’t expecting this,” Atkinson said. “I was expecting G-League, but he’s going to push us to make some decisions.”