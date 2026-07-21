Cavs rookie Meleek Thomas named to 2026 NBA All-Summer First Team

CLEVELAND — After a standout debut in NBA competition during the Summer League season in Las Vegas, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie guard Meleek Thomas is heading home with some new accolades, being named to the 2026 NBA All-Summer First Team.

Thomas joins the Bulls' Caleb Wilson, the Grizzlies' Cameron Boozer, the Bucks' Brayden Burries and the Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg in receiving the First Team honors.

The team was selected by a vote of all 30 NBA teams based on performance in the Summer League games.

Thomas was the Summer League's leading scorer through the four games he played, averaging 27.3 points per game. His average marked the third-highest scoring average in Summer League play history, behind Marcus Banks, who averaged 42 points but played just one game in 2007, and his new teammate, Donovan Mitchell, who averaged 28 points in two games in 2017.

Over the four games Thomas played, he shot 50% from the field and 43.8% from three, while notching 100% shooting from the line in his seven free-throw attempts. He averaged 3.8 assists in those games, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and scored at least 20 in all four games he played.

Selected by the Cavs this spring with the No. 34 overall pick in the draft, Thomas looked more like an early Day 1 pick than the Day 2 steal he's shaping up to be.