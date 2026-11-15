Cavs rule out 8 players for game against Mavericks, including entire starting lineup

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers, entering a back-to-back after some travel issues due to the nationwide ground stop, have opted to rule out eight players for Saturday's game, including the entire starting lineup.

Ahead of Saturday's tip-off, the Cavs listed the following players out:



Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Jarrett Allen

Peyton Watson

Evan Mobley

Sam Merrill

Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Ernest Udeh Jr.

The Cavs were stuck overnight in Miami following the nationwide ground stop issued Friday evening by the Federal Aviation Administration, prompted by instability in radar and communications systems at major air traffic control facilities across the country. The shutdown was lifted Friday evening, but the Cavs were able to find a hotel and hunker down for the night, leaving Saturday morning instead.

After the game, players spoke to reporters about frustrations with the travel issues, with some hoping the game would be canceled. But head coach Kenny Atkinson expressed how fortunate they were to have the resources they did to navigate said issues.

“Listen, we're lucky, first of all, we're lucky we got a hotel room last night considering Miami was, a lot of events going on, hotels were booked. So glad about that. So it could have been a lot worse. And then we got out this morning. We didn't have to wait on the runway," Atkinson said. "Listen, all the people that had to go through the travel nightmares, we're privileged. We're lucky that we got out and got here at a decent time. We didn't get here at 4 p.m.; we got here at 11:30 a.m., I think. So guys could take a nap, so could have been a lot worse."

Leading into the game, the Cavs listed Mitchell, Harden, Allen and Watson as questionable, only for them to be ruled out before tip-off.

With the starters all out, Cleveland went with a starting lineup of Meleek Thomas, Tyrese Proctor, Jalyon Tyson, Mario Hezonja and Thomas Bryant.

Atkinson said before the game that he was excited for the opportunity for the young players.

“It's a great opportunity. Guys we haven't seen, guys that have been really engaged in competing since the beginning of training camp. So give those guys a chance, and yeah, I think that word opportunity is a great word. And our job is to go out there and compete and win the game," Atkinson said. "I know we have some injuries, but we'll go out and compete, make the fans proud of us.”

The Cavs are looking to create more consistency as they navigate early-season struggles, which Atkinson said starts with the core and the veteran players—who will have to wait to build that consistency after sitting Saturday's game out.

"I'd like our main guys, I want them to be more consistent. You expect that with the young guys, but they've kind of overachieved in my mind, so far. More than I expected. I didn't think Meleek Thomas was going to be playing 20 minutes a game, or Tyrese is going to be playing big minutes. And I love it. I love it because I think our upside is really good," Atkinson said.