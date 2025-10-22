Cavs rule out De'Andre Hunter for season opener vs. Knicks

NEW YORK — The Cleveland Cavaliers tip off their season Wednesday evening inside Madison Square Garden as they take on the New York Knicks in their season opener. However, they won't have swingman De'Andre Hunter on the court for them.

Hunter entered Wednesday listed as questionable for the game after sustaining a right knee contusion in the final preseason game against the Detroit Pistons. Hunter had been working through the injury leading up to the first regular-season game of the year, participating in a three-on-three team activity on Tuesday, according to head coach Kenny Atkinson.

"We didn't do much today, so he played three-on-three, but the group looked pretty good. Let's see what the returns are on that, but he looked good in the three-on-three," Atkinson said.

The Cavs wanted to see how he came out of the practice, but in no hurry to rush him onto the court, Hunter was downgraded to out just before tipoff.

Hunter will join guard Darius Garland and swingman Max Strus as inactive for the season opener. Garland is rehabbing through a toe injury he sustained at the end of last season and had surgery to repair it in the offseason. Strus is rehabbing through a left foot injury he sustained in offseason workouts.

The Cavs announced their starting five for the game as Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

New York had ruled out Josh Hart with back spasms and Mitchell Robinson due to ankle injury management. OG Anunoby was listed as questionable with illness, as was Karl Anthony-Towns with a quad injury, with Towns expected to play.

The Cavs and Knicks tip off the season at 7 p.m.