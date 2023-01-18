Cavs rule out Donovan Mitchell for Grizzlies game Wednesday night

CLEVELAND — All-star guard Donovan Mitchell has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

#Cavs officially ruled out Donovan Mitchell for tonight's game against the Grizzlies with a groin strain. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 18, 2023

Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, Mitchell got hurt in the third quarter. Mitchell didn't play the rest of the night and was held out of practice Tuesday—at the time he was listed as doubtful before Wednesday morning.

Mitchell suffered a groin strain.

The Cavaliers will look for a win in Tennessee against the Grizzlies with Mitchell's absence. Tip-off will be at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Garland scores 30 to push Cavaliers past Pelicans 113-103; Donovan Mitchell suffers strained left groin

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.