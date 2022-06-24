Cavs select Isaiah Mobley, brother of Evan, in 2022 NBA Draft

CLEVELAND — First-round draft picks are always the ones to watch, but in this year's draft the Cavs made a noteworthy selection in the second round, drafting Isaiah Mobley out of USC—and yes he's related to Evan.

The 22-year-old, 6-foot-10 forward is the older brother of the Cavs 2021 No. 3 overall pick, Evan.

Isaiah was selected with the No. 49 overall pick, which was acquired by the Cavs earlier in the day as part of a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

In 2021, Isaiah started in all 32 games for the Trojans, averaging 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 blocks.

The Cavs had most recently drafted Senegalese center Khalifa Diop with the No. 39 pick. Diop won the 2021-22 EuroCup Rising Star Trophy and averaged 14 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Senegal in the 2021 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup.

Following the selection of Isaiah, the Cavs selected Australian wing Luke Travers with the No. 56 overall pick, their last of the night. Travers played for the Perth Wildcats last season, averaging 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Earlier in the evening with their No. 14 overall first-round pick, the Cavs selected swingman Ochai Agbaji out of Kansas, giving them a solid 3-and-D player who can provide consistent shooting all around the floor, especially from beyond the arch.

