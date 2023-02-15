Cavs sign F Danny Green, bringing him back to Cleveland after 13 years

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have brought back a familiar face, signing veteran forward Danny Green for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The Cavs had agreed on a deal with Green over the weekend, inking the deal after he cleared waivers. Green recently agreed to a buyout after landing with the Rockets in a three-team trade with the Grizzlies and Clippers.

Green is no stranger to Cleveland, starting his career with the Cavs after being selected as the 46th overall pick by the team in the 2009 NBA Draft. Green played for the Cavs for one season, playing 20 games his rookie year before the team waived him before the next season.

After playing for the Cavs, Green went on to have a long career in the association. spending time with the Spurs, Raptors, Lakers, 76ers and Grizzlies.

Green has played in 822 career games with 709 starts, averaging 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.03 steals in 25.3 minutes per game. Green owns a .399 three-point shooting average as well.

What Green brings to the Cavs besides a familiar face for fans is veteran leadership and playoff experience.

Green has appeared in 165 playoff games throughout his career, averaging 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in his postseason outings. Green is a three-time NBA champion, having won titles with the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers in 2014, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The Cavs, who are on a seven-game winning streak and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, will no doubt look to Green to provide additional leadership for the young core as they look forward to a playoff run this season.

Green will wear No. 14 with the Cavs.

