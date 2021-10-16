Cavs sign Tacko Fall, RJ Nembhard to 2-way contracts

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers converted the contracts of center Tacko Fall and guard RJ Nembhard into two-way contracts, the team announced Saturday.

Fall, 25, appeared in three preseason games with the Cavs after being signed to the training camp roster in September. Last season, he played in 18 games for the Celtics, averaging 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Nembhard, 22, appeared in one preseason game with the Cavs after being signed to the training camp roster in September. Nembhard went undrafted in 2021 out of Texas Christian University where he averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his four years there.

In addition to converting Fall and Nembhard's contracts, the Cavs waived guards Mitch Ballock, Kyle Guy and Justin James.

The moves come as the Cavs whittle down the training camp roster into the regular season roster with a maximum of 15 players.

The Cavs tip off their regular season on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. on the road.

