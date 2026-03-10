Cavs to develop plaza outside Rocket Arena to commemorate 2016 NBA Championship

CLEVELAND — The outdoor space outside Rocket Arena in Downtown Cleveland will look quite different this summer, as the Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled plans to create a revamped community plaza to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Cavs' 2016 NBA Championship.

In partnership with the City of Cleveland and Downtown Cleveland, Inc., the Cavs released a rendering of the plans for the greenspace located across from Rocket Arena at the corner of East 4th Street and Huron Road.

The project will feature a professional-size basketball court highlighted by Cavs branding, including seating, active greenspace, and artwork celebrating the 2016 NBA title that snapped the city's 52-year championship drought.

The plaza, known as the "Meet Me Here" plaza, is expected to be completed by June 1, 2026—less than three weeks before the June 19 10-year anniversary of the Cavs Championship.