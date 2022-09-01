Cavs trade Markkanen, Agbaji, Sexton and 3 first-round picks to Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, per reports

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have added point guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz, per multiple reports, for the following:

F Lauri Markkanen

G Collin Sexton

F Ochai Agbaji

Three unprotected first-round picks: 2025, 2027, 2029

Two pick swaps: 2026, 2028

The 25-year-old Lousiville product adds a star-level layer of depth to the Cavaliers, averaging 25.9 points per game and 4.5 rebounds. In 2020, he was named to the NBA All-Star team representing the Jazz, bringing a young veteran leader to a budding team.

However, the trade comes with a price.

Markkanen had just begun settling into the Cavaliers organization in 2021 following a trade with the Chicago Bulls. He averaged 14.8 points per game in 2021 and shot 48% from the field. Sexton and Agbaji were first-round selections, Sexton being the eighth overall pick in 2021 who can score a lot when healthy. Agbaji was just drafted by the team, with many expecting him to have a solid NBA career.

Sexton agreed to a sign-and-trade to be part of the deal and will reportedly sign a new four-year, $72 million contact with Utah, according to his agent.

If the trade goes through, the Cavs would have a formidable lineup with All-Stars Mitchell and Darius Garland at guard, and All-Star Jarrett Allen and rising star Evan Mobley in the front court. The other starter would likely be Cedi Osman, with Kevin Love and Caris LeVert off the bench.

Garland, who wears No. 10, welcomed the news with this tweet. Mitchell's nickname is Spida.

10 and 🕷 — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 1, 2022

Our sister station FOX13 in Salt Lake City, Utah contributed to this report.

