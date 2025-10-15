Cavs unveil throwback navy blue classic edition uniform and court to celebrate 55th anniversary season

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are throwing it back this season with the re-emergence of a classic uniform and court combo that will help celebrate the history of the franchise amid the 55th anniversary season.

On Wednesday, the Cavs unveiled their navy blue classic edition uniforms, a nod to the uniforms worn from 2003 to 2010. The solid navy body is trimmed in wine and gold stripes. The chest features the slanted "Cleveland" font, while the shorts are embossed with the sword-piercing "C" logo.

Cleveland Cavaliers

It's a uniform worn during some of the franchise's best years, and now returns for the 2025-26 season.

In addition to the throwback uniforms, the Cavs will be playing on a throwback court when they wear the classic edition uniforms this season.

The court has design elements from the mid-2000s era, with the iconic Cleveland Cavaliers sword and basketball logo at halfcourt.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs will debut their throwback uniform and court design on Wednesday. Nov. 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers and have eight other home games planned for the classic edition combo:



Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Chicago Bulls

Wednesday, Nov. 19 vs. Houston Rockets

Sunday, Nov. 30 vs. Boston Celtics

Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. Golden State Warriors

Friday, Jan. 2 vs. Denver Nuggets

Wednesday, Jan. 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Sunday, March 8 vs. Boston Celtics

Friday, March 27 vs. Miami Heat

Cleveland plans to wear the uniforms for three away games as well, including their Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks:



Monday, Nov. 24, at Toronto Raptors

Thursday, Dec. 25, at New York Knicks

Wednesday, March 11, at Orlando Magic