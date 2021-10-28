Cavs win big over Clippers, 92-79, as Collin Sexton shines on the road

LOS ANGELES — The Cleveland Cavaliers notched their third straight win, flying past the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night inside Staples Center, 92-79.

In their victory, Collin Sexton stole the show, putting up 26 points, seven assists and one left-handed slam that even had a certain Los Angeles Laker impressed.

My goodness Young Bull! 😤😤😤. With the left too — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2021

"I just wanted to come out here...continue to play hard and do whatever's needed. Down the stretch we needed some buckets and I came through," Sexton said after the win.

Also leading the Cavs was rookie Evan Mobley, who got his second career double-double with his 12 points and 10 rebounds. The third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has managed to score double digit points in each of the first five games this season. Wednesday was a homecoming for Mobley, who was drafted out of the University of Southern California, and his family came out in droves to watch him play in wine and gold.

"Feels great to be back home," Mobley said. "I had a lot of family cheering for me and it felt great playing in front of them."

Darius Garland put up 16 points and six assists while Ricky Rubio recorded 15 points and Kevin Love had a double-double of his own, coming off the bench and providing 10 points and 10 rebounds.

For the Clippers, Reggie Jackson and Nicholas Batum led the team in points, both with 16, while Paul George was held to 12 points. George was still able to manage a double-double on the night with 10 rebounds to boot.

Wednesday marked the Cavs' first road win against the Clippers since March 13, 2016.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that while it may be early in the season, these three consecutive wins are a testament to the hard work the players and staff have put in to find their identity and play well as a unit.

"Our staff did a really good job of preparing for this group that we have and every single game that we break down, Greg Buckner and JJ Outlaw, they do a phenomenal job of putting these guys in positions to be successful. And then it's like anything—once you get a taste of it you want more," Bickerstaff said. "That's the thing I've been most impressed about the guys. They feel it, right? And they're attacking it. And it's like they're creating an identity of who they are and how we're going to play and it's like they want more, they want more, they want more."

The Cavs will look to get more on Thursday in another game inside of Staples Center, this time against the Lakers. Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.