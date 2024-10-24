Watch Now
Cleveland and Detroit meet in conference matchup

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
The shoes of Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley are seen on the court during a preseason NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
(AP) — Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Detroit face off.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall and 11-5 in Central Division play last season. The Cavaliers gave up 110.2 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Detroit went 14-68 overall and 10-41 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Pistons averaged 109.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.0 last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).

Pistons: Bobi Klintman: day to day (calf), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (back), Ausar Thompson: out (illness).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
