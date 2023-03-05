Cleveland beats Detroit, Mitchell injured

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers redeemed themselves Saturday night, beating the Detroit Pistons, 114-90.

It was an electrifying two-hour game; filled with dunks, threes, and ankles being broken.

While there were a lot of impressive moments throughout the game, Donovan Mitchell was on a roll until he got hurt. In the third quarter around the four-minute mark, Mitchell walked off after a hit to his left finger. It was confirmed that he suffered a left finger sprain and did not return for the rest of the night. Mitchell ended with 20 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 21 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Garland shot 72% from the field and made five 3-pointers out of six.

Evan Mobley picked up his 19th double-double and recorded his 200th career block. Mobley had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Mitchell’s cross-up on Killian Hayes. It happened more than once and Mitchell finished it off with a 3-pointer—all within the first quarter.

Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, and Evan Mobley dunked multiple times throughout the night in different ways.

Okoro’s second quarter behind-the-back layup at four minutes.

Sam Merrill's first bucket as a Cavalier in the fourth quarter at the three-minute mark

Overall amazing offense and defense.

The Cavs will now prepare themselves to once again take on the Boston Celtics at the Rocket Mortage FieldHouse Monday. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m.

