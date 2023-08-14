Cleveland Cavaliers announce preseason schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Monday that the team will play four preseason games starting in early October, with two of those being held at home in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Here's the schedule:

Oct. 10 at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 vs Orlando 7 p.m. Oct. 16 vs Maccabi Ra'anana 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Indiana 7 p.m.

The 2023-24 regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.