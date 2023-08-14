Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Cleveland Cavaliers announce preseason schedule

2 games to be played at home
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dave Kraska.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 15:34:53-04

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Monday that the team will play four preseason games starting in early October, with two of those being held at home in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Here's the schedule:

Oct. 10at Atlanta7:30 p.m.
Oct. 12vs Orlando7 p.m.
Oct. 16vs Maccabi Ra'anana7 p.m.
Oct. 20at Indiana7 p.m.

The 2023-24 regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.