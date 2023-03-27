Cleveland Cavaliers clinch first playoff berth without LeBron James on roster since 1998

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the playoffs, clinching their post-season spot Sunday night—the first time the team has been able to reach this level without LeBron James on the roster since 1998.

Sunday's 108-91 win over the Houston Rockets secured the Cavs a place in the postseason and continued it's best season since 2017-18.

Last season, the Cavs came close, earning a spot in the play-in tournament but lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

Jarrett Allen led Cleveland in Sunday's win with his double-double, notching 24 points and 14 rebounds to go with his three massive blocks. Donovan Mitchell put up 22 points and five rebounds of his own, Evan Mobley had 19 points with three blocks, five assists, a steal and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Darius Garland scored 17 points with eight assists.

"All the hard work we've put in over the summer, all these years, have finally paid off," Allen said on the court after the win.

The Cavs will look to end their regular season strong, eyeing locking up the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference to secure home court advantage.

Their next matchup is Tuesday against the Hawks on the road. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.

