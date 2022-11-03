Cleveland Cavaliers get 3rd spot in ESPN power rankings

CLEVELAND — According to ESPN's power rankings, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the third best NBA team at the moment.

The Cavs have won six games in a row, and with the return of Darius Garland and the addition of all-star Donovan Mitchell, they appear to be unstoppable.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns were the only two teams ranked ahead of the Cavs.

Cleveland heads to Detroit on Friday to face the Pistons.

Guard Darius Garland returned to play and win overtime against the Celtics Wednesday night after suffering an eye injury in the season opener; watch our report on his return below:

Cavaliers G Darius Garland returns to practice after suffering eye-injury in season opener

RELATED: Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston

