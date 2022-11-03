Watch Now
SportsBasketballCavaliers

Actions

Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston

Celtics Cavaliers Basketball
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Celtics Cavaliers Basketball
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 10:33:42-04

Cleveland visits the Detroit Pistons after the Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 6-10 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.

Cleveland finished 10-6 in Central Division action and 19-22 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers shot 46.9% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Raul Neto: out (knee).

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.