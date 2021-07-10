Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland to join Team USA for exhibition matchups

LAS VEGAS — The Cleveland Cavaliers already have one Olympian in Kevin Love, but another member of the team received a bit of an honor this week.

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland had previously been invited to be a member of the USA Basketball Select Team, meaning he would play against the Men’s Senior Team headed to the Olympics. Now, with three members of the Olympic team still playing in the NBA Finals, Garland has been called up to join the Senior Team for the exhibition games leading up to the Olympics.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will be joining the team when the Olympics begin, but will be unavailable until the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Garland was one of three players called up for the exhibitions, joining Detroit’s Saddiq Bey and San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson. Should something unforeseen happen to Booker, Middleton or Holiday, then Garland, Bey, and Johnson would be candidates to fill the spot on the 12-man roster headed to Toyko.

The exhibition schedule for Team USA begins on Saturday night against Nigeria in Las Vegas, Nevada at 8 p.m. Four more games are also scheduled for across the next eight days, and the Olympics are set to begin on July 24.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.