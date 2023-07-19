Cleveland Cavaliers heading to Paris this season to face Brooklyn Nets

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Paris this season to face the Brooklyn Nets.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2024, at Accor Arena.

The game will air live on beIN SPORTS and NBA League Pass.

“We are extremely honored as an organization to showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris. This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture, all while creating memories both on and off the court that will last a lifetime. We also recognize the universal appeal basketball inspires and we take great pride in our stewardship of the game. As proud representatives of the city of Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio, we look forward to establishing a personal level of engagement with our fans overseas, as well as partnering with the NBA in our collective effort to elevate basketball on the international stage," Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said.

This is the first time the Cavaliers will play a game in Europe and their third time playing internationally.

In 2007, the Cavs traveled to China, and in 2015 the Cavs traveled to Brazil for a preseason game.

Their full schedule will be announced at a later date.