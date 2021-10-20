Cleveland Cavaliers kicking off first 2 home games of the season with special events

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers will kick off Opening Weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when the team faces off against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday followed by another game on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

This weekend kicks off the first two home games of the 2021-22 season.

When the Cavs take on the Hornets Friday at 7 p.m., all fans in attendance will receive an opening night “Let EM Know” t-shirt, which according to the team “is a statement of empowerment that transcends basketball to tell the world we are movers, creators and dreamers who rise TOGETHER to achieve success on and off the court and in our community.”

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cavs will host their annual “Breast Cancer Awareness night” on Oct. 23 when the team faces the Hawks at 6 p.m.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will display pink throughout the venue.

Some of the events to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month include:

Fans can make signs with pink poster board, face tattoos and face paint—all of which will be available on the concourse.

Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will be split between the Cleveland Clinic and the Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio.

All mascots and entertainment teams will wear pink

Cavs coaches, broadcasters and personnel will wear pink ribbon lapel pins.



