Cleveland Cavaliers make history, promote Shelly Cayette to executive leadership role

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers promoted Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Shelly Cayette, moving her up to executive vice president and chief commercial officer and making history in the process.

With the promotion, Cayette has become the first Black woman to hold the executive leadership role with an NBA team.

After joining the Cavs in 2012, Cayette served in different roles, most recently as the senior vice president of global partnerships. In her new role, Cayette will oversee all corporate and ticket sales revenue and strategy, sports programs and membership sales and services.

As chief commercial officer, Cayette will also oversee revenue generation from corporate partner and ticket sales across the Rock Entertainment Group platform, which includes the G League Cleveland Charge, NBA 2K Cavs Legion GC and American Hockey League Cleveland Monsters.

The promotion is one that the Cavs said was hard-earned and reflected Cayette's work production over the years as well as her dedication to the community.

Cayette led revenue and commercial development and growth in numerous areas, in the top five across the NBA, AHL, G League and NBA 2K League. She also works with multiple non-profits across Northeast Ohio, on a volunteer committee of the Greater Cleveland Partnership's Equity & Inclusion Division and is on the boards of College Now and Cuyahoga Community College, helping thousands of students make it to graduation each year.

“Shelly Cayette is both a game changer and a leader of the highest caliber. This promotion is a reflection of not only those qualities and the business success she has generated, but the person she is and how she has impacted so many other members of our organization, our community and our industry,” said Cavaliers President of Business Operations and Rock Entertainment Group COO Nic Barlage in a press release.“The leadership team and promotions that we’re announcing today as part of this restructuring and growth establish a group that will create an exciting new, and even higher level, of value and service for our partners, members and all internal and external stakeholders with our organization.”

With Cayette now promoted, Vice President of Global Partnerships Matt O'Brien has been promoted to senior vice president of global partnerships while Melanie Seiser has been promoted to O'Brien's former role.

